LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two drivers, who showed signs of impairment after a deadly crash early Wednesday morning, are now facing charges.

The crash was reported at 1:06 a.m. at the intersection of E. Sahara Avenue and McLeod Drive.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, Kenneth Kaminski, 35, was driving a Hyundai Accent and traveling south on McLeod when he collided with Taurean Henderson, 37, who was driving a Ford Mustang eastbound on Sahara. Both cars hit a parked car that was unoccupied.

The woman who later died at Sunrise Hospital was a passenger in Henderson’s Mustang. Both drivers were also transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Kaminski is charged with DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and violation of probation. According to court records, Kaminski had previous arrests dating back to 2006 for attempted robbery, burglary, reckless driving, trafficking drugs, sexual assault, and lewdness against a child.

Taurean Henderson, 37, is charged with DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, and not having proof of insurance.

Both men are due to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.