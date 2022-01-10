Woman killed in early morning shooting in North Las Vegas

Reginald Steven Rone was arrested by North Las Vegas Police on Jan. 10, 2022.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police took a man into custody following a shooting that left a woman dead early Monday morning.

According to North Las Vegas Police, Reginald Steven Rone, 43, was arrested and is facing charges in the shooting at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, east of I-15. The shooting was reported around 1:19 a.m.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police said. Her identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Rone is facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person.

Rone has been booked into the North Las Vegas Community Corrections Center.