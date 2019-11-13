Woman killed in double-fatal crash involving alleged drunk driver identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the two people killed in a fiery car crash over the weekend has been identified as 45-year-old Norma Rosario Ortiz of Las Vegas.

Ortiz and another person, who has yet to be identified, were killed in a early Saturday morning crash on Boulder Highway near Flamingo Road.

Aaron Kruse, 24, who is facing charges of DUI and second-degree murder, made an appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday morning. His bail is set at $250,000.

According to police, Kruse, who was driving a 2019 Ford Mustang slammed into the back of a 2006 Toyota Corolla causing it to burst into flames and killing the two people inside.

According to the arrest report, Kruse was traveling at a high rate of speed and had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash.