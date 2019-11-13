Breaking News
LIVE Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process

Woman killed in double-fatal crash involving alleged drunk driver identified

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Aaron Kruse appears in court on Nov. 13, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the two people killed in a fiery car crash over the weekend has been identified as 45-year-old Norma Rosario Ortiz of Las Vegas.

Ortiz and another person, who has yet to be identified, were killed in a early Saturday morning crash on Boulder Highway near Flamingo Road.

Aaron Kruse, 24, who is facing charges of DUI and second-degree murder, made an appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday morning. His bail is set at $250,000.

According to police, Kruse, who was driving a 2019 Ford Mustang slammed into the back of a 2006 Toyota Corolla causing it to burst into flames and killing the two people inside.

According to the arrest report, Kruse was traveling at a high rate of speed and had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories