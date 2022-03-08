LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead after she was shot in the northwest valley Monday evening and police are calling it a tragic domestic violence situation.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the 10600 block of Jamestown Square Avenue near Hualapai and Farm.

According to Metro police, the woman went to the father of her child’s home and was shot as she was attempting to leave. Officers found the woman inside her vehicle. She was transported to University Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Police investigate a deadly shooting in the northwest valley on Jamestown Square Avenue. (KLAS-TV)

Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said the suspect fled into a home when police arrived but surrendered a short time later and was taken into custody.

The child has been placed with other family members.