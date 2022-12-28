LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police have closed off an intersection along Las Vegas Boulevard following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened on Wednesday just before 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police said an elderly woman believed to be in her 70s was in the crosswalk and was hit by a car traveling southbound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car remained at the scene of the crash.

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard North between Hamilton and Bruce is closed due to the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and traffic has been diverted to nearby streets in the area.