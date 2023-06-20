LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman was killed and her passenger remained in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday, according to Nevada State Police.

It happened on June 18, shortly before 12 p.m., along I-15 northbound and south of Craig Road.

Police stated that due to unknown reasons, the woman failed to stay in her marked

travel lane and crossed into the far right travel lane and into the right-side dirt shoulder.

As the vehicle entered the dirt shoulder the driver overcorrected the vehicle’s steering to the left causing the vehicle to overturn.

As the vehicle overturned the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected

from the vehicle. The vehicle was also occupied by a passenger, a man who

was sitting in the front right passenger seat. Both were taken to University

Medical Center Trauma in critical condition.

While at UMC Trauma the woman (driver) was pronounced dead. The passenger is still in critical condition.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 42nd

fatal crash for 2023, resulting in 47 fatalities.