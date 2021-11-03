Woman killed at house party was Nevada Army Guard Soldier

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Graciela Gomez, 22, who was killed in a shooting at a house party in east Las Vegas, was a member of the Nevada Army National Guard.

Gomez was killed Sunday, Oct. 31 when suspects fired several rounds into the house after being refused entry to the party. Two other people were injured.

The house in east Las Vegas that was the scene of the shooting that killed Graciela Gomez. (KLAS-TV)

According to the Nevada National Guard, Gomez was a “rising star” in the guard who was well-liked by her peers.

“Specialist Graciela Gomez, a graduate of Las Vegas High and an active member in the community, was an exceptional Soldier with a positive attitude and steadfast work ethic. Additionally, it’s worth noting that she most recently answered the call and displayed great dedication and extraordinary service to her community over the course of the past year while working on the COVID-19 Task Force in Las Vegas helping our state get through the pandemic. We are extremely saddened at the news of this tragic death,” said Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong, Nevada Army National Guard.

No arrests have been made in the case.

There is a GoFundMe account to help the family with funeral expenses.