LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person jumped from a hotel Monday near the Las Vegas Strip. Metro Police said they were called to the Palms Place at Palms Resort and Casino around 11 a.m. for reports of a woman threatening to jump from the property.

At 1 p.m. the coroner was called to the property because the woman jumped. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is being investigated as a suicide.

No other details were released.