UPDATE: Police investigate after woman shot, killed in Summerlin area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are conducting an investigation after a woman was shot and killed Monday morning in the Summerlin area.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Pavilion Center Drive, near Sahara and the 215 Beltway.

Authorities initially reported that the victim was injured, but later sent an update stating they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported to UMC Trauma, police told 8 News Now.

Officers “detained someone on scene but have not arrested anyone at this time,” police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.