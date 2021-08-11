Woman injured following shooting in SE valley; no suspect in custody

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Henderson.

Police were originally called to the Galleria at Sunset Mall just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Once there, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

After the preliminary investigation, it was determined the shooting actually took place in the 100 block of North Boulder Highway, near Lake Mead Parkway.

Police say the suspect is still outstanding and no further information is currently available.

This is an ongoing investigation.

