Woman injured after shots fired in Aria valet on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a gunman following a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that left one woman injured.

The shooting was reported to Metro Police shortly after 11 p.m. It occurred in the valet area of the Aria Resort & Hotel.

According to Metro Police, someone fired gunshots into the air following a possible fight. One of the bullets struck a woman who was treated for minor injuries and released.

This is the third serious gun incident on the Las Vegas Strip just in the past four days.

On Tuesday, police arrested a man with a gun at Casino Royale after a foot chase that started in Harrah’s Hotel & Casino.

On Saturday, a shooting in front of Paris Las Vegas left two people injured. One of the victims was shot five times but is expected to survive. Multiple people in that incident, including the gunman, were arrested.