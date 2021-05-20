Woman in custody after pursuit in North Las Vegas Wednesday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman faces more than a dozen charges after she tried to flee a traffic stop with three juveniles in the vehicle in North Las Vegas Wednesday night.

Angela Peavy, 32, was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where she is currently being held on $27,000 bail. She is scheduled for a Monday court appearance.

Peavy faces three felony charges: resisting an officer with a firearm, assault on an officer with a deadly weapon and disobeying an officer while endangering others. She is also charged with child abuse/neglect (endangerment), a gross misdemeanor, and 10 other misdemeanor charges.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tried to pull her over at Craig Road and Clayton Street. A pursuit followed as troopers chased a Penske Rental truck until the pursuit ended at Craig and Martin Luther King Boulevard, about a mile away.

A struggle occurred, according to troopers, and the driver of the truck produced a gun. A North Las Vegas police officer tased the driver.

No additional information is available.