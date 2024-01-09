LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a Tuesday morning collision in east Las Vegas, officials said.

The collision occurred around 7:43 a.m. when a Dodge van and a Nissan sedan collided west of the Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard intersection. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said the sedan was leaving a private driveway to turn left on Sahara Avenue when the approaching van collided with the sedan.

The sedan’s driver, only identified as a 35-year-old woman from Las Vegas, was taken to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition. The driver of the van had minor injuries, and police said showed no signs of impairment.

The collision remains under investigation by LVMPD officials.