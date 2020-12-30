Woman hurt in hit-and-run near Strip; NHP seeks help in investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was injured in a hit-and-run late Saturday night, and the Nevada Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

The woman was crossing Spring Mountain Road near Las Vegas Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. She was not in a marked crosswalk.

NHP reports that she was hit by a dark colored car — possibly a Mercedes — traveling eastbound on Spring Mountain approaching Las Vegas Boulevard. She was taken to UMC Trauma in serious condition. NHP did not provide an update on her condition.

Video surveillance shows the vehicle leaving the scene of the crash with “obvious windshield damage.”

The vehicle was last seen in the area of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash should call the Nevada Highway Patrol at (702) 486-4100 or Crimestoppers at (702)385-5555. Callers can remain anonymous.