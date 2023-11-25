LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was hospitalized with severe burns after a fire in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

On Saturday around 5:21 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a burn patient in the 5400 block of West Harmon near Decatur Boulevard.

After fire crews extinguished the fire, CCFD found a woman with severe burns and in cardiac arrest. Life support measures were given and she was taken to a local hospital.

The was no structural damage due to the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

A total of 17 personnel responded to the scene including two engine companies, one ladder truck one chief officer, one EMS supervisor, and three fire investigators.