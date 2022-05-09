LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— This week, Clark Country honors nurses, who make up a crucial part of the health care system.



The nurses association says there are more than 4 million registered nurses, making them the highest percentage of the country’s healthcare workers.

In recognition of national nurses week, 8newsnow spoke with the niece of one nurse, who started a special campaign in her honor, to help other nurses.

Michelle Dimuria’s aunt Nora worked as a registered nurse in both Williams and Phoenix Arizona for more than two decades. Tragically, Nora Dimuria and her husband were both murdered in their Williams Arizona home, during a burglary in 2017. Michelle created Bags From Nora in her honor.

Bags from Nora are self-care bags for health care workers. A $25 donation brings a smile to a healthcare worker. Letting them know you recognize the toll the pandemic has had on their lives, and the sacrifices they’ve made.



Michelle also created a foundation called the Bee Daring Foundation, which addresses mental health.

For more information, visit this link.