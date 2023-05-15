LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One woman will be leaving Las Vegas several hundred thousand dollars more wealthy after hitting a jackpot playing three-card poker.

Angelica Veronica Alejandro of Nueva Leon, Mexico, landed a “mega jackpot” while playing three-card poker at the LINQ Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. It happened on Sunday at 11:00 p.m. She’ll take home $239,054!

Alejandro had been playing at the poker table at the resort for two hours before hitting a royal flush. Visiting the “entertainment capital of the world” for a vacation, Alejandro plans to pay for her child’s college education with her winnings.

When asked what advice Alejandro would give to those hoping to hit the jackpot in Las Vegas, her advice was simple.

“Just keep playing,” said Alejandro.

A royal flush hand consists of an ace, king, queen, jack, and 10 card of the same suit, and according to a post from poker.org, the royal flush is the “ultimate poker hand.”