LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police said an elderly woman died after a vehicle hit her while she was crossing the street in an unmarked crosswalk in the southeast valley.

On Friday, Dec. 1 at around 10:20 p.m., officials with the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of North Green Valley Parkway and Wigwam Parkway after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

According to HPD, a brown Toyota sedan was traveling north on Green Valley Parkway when an elderly woman stepped outside a marked crosswalk.

The sedan hit the woman and medical personnel took her to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the Toyota stopped and was cooperative with investigators. Impairment and speed are not considered factors in the crash, police added.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim after her next of kin is notified.

The collision is being investigated as the eleventh accident-related fatality for HPD in 2023.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department

at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

or visit the Crime Stoppers website.