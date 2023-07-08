LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was hit and killed in the central Las Vegas valley after she walked into the road while intoxicated, Metro police said.

On Saturday around 1:35 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and H Street near MLK Boulevard after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving east on Lake Mead Boulevard and was approaching the intersection with H Street when a woman, who was reported as being intoxicated, walked into the road, police said.

The Jeep hit the woman, projecting her into the road. The 55-year-old woman was taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

This death marks the 69th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023.