LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 63-year-old woman was critically injured after she was hit by a vehicle in a southwest valley parking lot on Wednesday.

It happened in the parking lot of 4955 South Fort Apache Road at 1 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue.

Evidence at the scene indicated that a car traveling north through the parking lot hit the woman.

She was later taken to UMC for treatment.

The driver of the car remained at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.