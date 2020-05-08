1  of  2
Woman hit and killed when crossing the street in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 29-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in North Las Vegas Friday morning.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Cheyenne Avenue at Bassler Street, east of I-15.

According to North Las Vegas police, the woman was not in a crosswalk and was making her way from the south side of the street to the north side when she was hit.

The driver, a 35-year-old man in a pickup truck, stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

Police do not suspect impairment in this crash.

