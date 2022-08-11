LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Thursday morning that left a woman dead.

Around 11:11 a.m. police responded to reports of a woman who was hit by a car on East Tropicana Avenue, east of Morris Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, evidence and witness statements showed that the woman was crossing over Tropicana Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk.

A Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on Tropicana Avenue when the car hit the woman causing her to land in the roadway.

The driver of the Hyundai left the scene of the crash and was later located. Police say he was showing signs of impairment. The driver was arrested for a DUI and Hit and Run related charges.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.