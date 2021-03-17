Woman gets probation in felony Medicaid scheme; company ordered to pay nearly $500K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman was given a suspended sentence on Wednesday and placed on probation for two years for her part in a felony scheme to defraud Medicaid, according to Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford.

April Lynn Brown, 47, was convicted of submitting false claims to Medicaid. Her 12- to 24-month prison sentence was suspended, but she was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service. Her company, Dynamic Minds Family Services, LLC, was ordered to pay $499,848 in restitution.

Brown was sentenced by Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Ronald J. Israel.

Investigators found that Brown had billed Nevada Medicaid for excessive Rehabilitative Mental Health (RMH) services. Dynamic Minds, through Brown as its owner and service provider, submitted claims to Nevada Medicaid claiming to have provided in excess of 24 hours of RMH services each day over a period of several months.

“Overbilling and false billing of Medicaid hurts taxpayers and puts this important healthcare program at risk,” said AG Ford. “My office will hold healthcare providers accountable when they don’t conduct business honestly with Nevada’s healthcare programs.”

Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation.