Woman gets Gorilla Glue removed from her hair

The Louisiana woman Tessica Brown, who went viral after spraying her hair with Gorilla Glue, has received some help from a plastic surgeon.

Brown wrote on Instagram, “I will be leaving tomorrow to go see a surgeon I will update you guys the second I have news. Again thank you so much.”

TMZ reported that Brown did have the glue removed by Dr. Michael Obeng in Los Angeles to meet with Dr. Michael Obeng, who has offered to help her for free. The plastic surgeon had said the procedure will likely take two or three days to completely remove the Gorilla Glue.

Earlier this month, she explained on social media that she mistakenly finished styling her hair with a coat of industrial-strength Gorilla Glue after her usual Got2b Glued spray ran out.