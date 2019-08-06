Woman gets 20 years in prison for 2015 stabbing death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Margarita Balandova was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison in the 2015 death of 84-year-old Mary Luebeck.

Balandova, 32, pleaded guilty to first degree murder on June 13 and was sentenced on Aug. 1 by District Court Judge Douglas W. Herndon.

Balandova has been in the Clark County Detention Center since her arrest in an apparent home invasion robbery that left Luebeck dead on her living room floor of stab wounds.

Balandova’s sentence is 20-50 years, with credit for the nearly four years time served.

Authorities said Luebeck was found dead July 29 in a home where back door glass was smashed in a neighborhood not far from Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard.