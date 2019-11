LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman found shot to death in a car Monday has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Patricia C. Salas of Las Vegas. She died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Metro Police are investigating her death and have said it could be a case of road rage.

Salas’ car was discovered around 5 a.m. on E. Lake Mead Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard.