Woman found in lake at Desert Shores identified by coroner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman whose body was found dead in a lake at Desert Shores on Thursday has been identified as Jenna Nicole Endres, 32.

The body was found by a citizen at about 7:16 a.m. on Thursday near Desert Largo Avenue and Mariner Drive.

Police are investigating, but foul play is not suspected. The Clark County Coroner’s Office released her ID on Monday

It was unknown if Endres lived in the neighborhood.

Neighbors said Desert Shores is a quiet area, and the police response drew a lot of attention.

“This a very quiet, far-from-the-Strip, far-from-life are,” said Chava Sapir, who lives near the lake. “But then my second reaction is … maybe it has to do with the COVID and the situation. A lot of people are very depressed.”