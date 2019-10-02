Woman found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in DUI crash that left 3 Centennial High teens dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California woman suspected of driving drunk before hitting and killing a car full of Las Vegas teens received her fate Tuesday. Bani Duarte, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder for Dylan Mack, Albert Rossi, and Brooke Hawley. The deadly crash happened on March 29, 2018.

The teens who were in Huntington Beach on Spring break attended Centennial High School. Police said the teens were stopped at a light when Duarte rear-ended their car.

Three teens were killed; Alexis Vargas was the only teen who survived. Alexis was hospitalized with burns and a concussion.

Duarte was also found guilty on one count of driving under the influence of alcohol.