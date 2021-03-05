LVMPD: Woman found deceased inside Downtown Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —Metro police are investigating an incident involving a woman found deceased in a Downtown Las Vegas apartment on Feb. 24.

Police say at approximately 10:21 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a deceased woman located inside of an apartment on Baltimore Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers observed signs of trauma on the decedent and Homicide Detectives responded.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

