LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was found dead with “suspicious injuries” after an apartment fire in the east Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, just after 2 p.m. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 3800 block of East Charleston near Great Basin Highway.

After clearing the smoke out of the apartment, LVFR found a woman’s body with “suspicious injuries” and notified LVMPD, police said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No other details have been released at this time. This is an ongoing story.