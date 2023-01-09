LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police.

The woman was found inside the home around 5:35 p.m. in the 200 block of N. 17th St., near Fremont and Bruce streets, police said.

Detectives found the victim lived in the home and was shot by an unidentified suspect. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the shooting were provided. The victim’s name and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.