LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman whose body was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is now considered a murder victim. According to Las Vegas police, the woman was suffering from stab wounds.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 3800 block of E. Charleston Boulevard near Great Basin Highway.

When the smoke cleared in the apartment, fire crews discovered the woman’s body. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.