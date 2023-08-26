LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was found dead Saturday morning after she did not return from a Friday hike at a Utah national park, officials said.

On Friday, officials from Bryce Canyon National Park received a report of a person who had not arrived after a 2:00 p.m. hike on the park’s Fairyland Loop trail. Bryce Canyon Nation Park is located approximately four hours northeast of Las Vegas in Utah.

The information was received around 7:00 p.m. on Friday. National Park Service officials identified the hiker as Jeanne Roblez Howell, 64, of Flagstaff, Arizona.

After a search of the area, Howell was found dead at 1:30 a.m. early Saturday morning in Campbell Canyon, a mile east of the Fairyland Loop.

While officials have not yet determined Howell’s cause of death, a news release did note that a thunderstorm was reported Friday in the area of the 8-mile Fairyland Loop trail, resulting in flash floods in dry washes.

“This is a tragic event, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the victim’s friends and family,” said Allana Olbrich, acting Bryce Canyon superintendent.