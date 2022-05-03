LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman says she came across about 100 COVID-19 test samples along with personal information inside a bag in a dumpster at a local park.

Susan Jerrems tells 8 News Now along the personal information found inside the bag included addresses, phone numbers and social security numbers.

“I found this at Lorenzi Park, this was on top of the trash bags,” she said.

She says her big worry was the personal information would end up getting into the wrong hands.

“I pulled them out of the dumpster and took them with me,” she added.

8 News Now tried to determine where the tests were conducted and called the names on the paperwork, only to find the people listed did not match the numbers or addresses.

The people notified say they never had tests done on the date specified.

The lab listed for the tests was addressed to Gene Matrix Labs out of Georgia. Attempts to contact the lab were not successful as the number listed didn’t work.

As Jerrems wonders what could have happened with the paperwork, more questions are raised about where they came from and why.

“Now I just have to figure out what to do with it,” Jerrems added.

The stack of tests and paperwork that were discovered were turned over to the city’s park department.

A spokesman for the city tells 8 News Now the tests and paperwork are in a secure place.

The Nevada Attorney General’s office says they are looking into the matter to see if there are any complaints with the business listed on the tests as well.