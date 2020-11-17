Woman files lawsuit after nearly dying from flesh-eating bacteria

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is suing doctors alleging a plastic surgery procedure led to her contracting flesh-eating bacteria which nearly claimed her life a year ago.

Ashleigh Cope’s lawsuit names Dr. Christopher Khorsandi of VIP Plastic Surgery, as well Henderson Hospital and the ER at Green Valley. Medical staff at those facilities are also included.

Cope’s family spoke with 8 News Now in December 2019 after the now 23-year-old was taken off a ventilator and showing signs of improvement.

Ashleigh Cope

According to news release from attorney Matthew Hoffmann, the suit claims Cope contracted flesh-eating bacteria after a minor corrective surgery on Nov. 26, 2019. Following the surgery, Cope returned to the doctor due to pain and nausea and she was referred to the ER at Green Valley Ranch for treatment where she was diagnosed with sepsis and held for nine hours before being transferred to Henderson Hospital, their affiliate hospital.

While at Henderson Hospital, Cope was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis. While at that hospital, she suffered a cardiac arrest, renal failure and several emergency surgeries to remove the deadly bacteria. According to the lawsuit, her treatment at those medical facilities led to “catastrophic and permanent” injuries.

Cope was eventually transferred to University Medical center where she underwent an additional 18 surgeries and began her recovery. She is scheduled to undergo more surgeries and is continuing treatment, her attorney said.