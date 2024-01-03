LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly broke into an apartment, dragged a woman around by her hair, and held a hammer to her head causing the woman to fear for her life.

Yesenia Centeno, 29, was arrested on Dec. 22, one week after the alleged incident occurred, and is charged with home invasion with the use of a deadly weapon, burglary while possessing a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Yesenia Centeno faces charges in a home invasion case. (Credit: LVMPD)

According to Centeno’s arrest report, police were dispatched on a late-night assault and battery call on Dec. 15 when a woman reported Centeno broke a window, entered her apartment, and stood over her while she was in bed and demanded the victim’s roommate return her stolen cellphone. The victim told police she had briefly met Centeno through a friend a few weeks earlier and wasn’t aware of any stolen cellphone.

The victim told police Centeno grabbed her by her hair and held a hammer to her head as she dragged her around the apartment looking for the phone. At one point Centeno held her down and she “felt that she was going to be killed once she saw Centeno take a deep breath and raise the hammer,” according to the police documents.

Centeno did release the woman but allegedly took an $800 projector before she fled the apartment.

During the investigation, police learned there were incidents in the preceding weeks of Centeno showing up at the victim’s apartment yelling, banging on the apartment door, and breaking windows. During one of those incidents, Centeno stole the victim’s cellphone when she attempted to call police, the report stated.

The victim was able to identify Centeno in a police photo lineup and she was taken into custody. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2024. She is currently out on bail and under electronic monitoring. She is ordered to have no contact with the victim.