Woman facing DUI charges after deadly crash

by: Lucas Wright

LVMPD Traffic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman who police say caused a deadly crash on Sahara Wednesday is in police custody. 33-year-old Eileen Gonzalez is facing DUI and reckless driving charges.

Investigators say Gonzalez was impaired when she struck the center median and hit two cars near Sahara and Jones — killing another driver. We do not yet know the name of the 56-year-old woman who was killed.

A third car was also damaged, and several others had minor injuries. The area was shut down to traffic for several hours while police investigated and crews cleaned up the scene.

