Woman faces numerous charges in hit-and-run crash that left Metro motorcycle officer injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Details of the injuries suffered by a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer who was struck in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning are now known and the driver who hit him is in custody and facing several charges.

Alicia Jones, 22, was taken into custody about one hour after she left the scene of the crash which happened on Charleston Boulevard and Redwood Street, which is east of Rainbow Boulevard. The crash was reported around 1:22 p.m.

According to the arrest report for Jones, she was driving a Dodge Neon westbound on Charleston in the left turn lane to make a turn onto Redwood and failed to yield the right of way to the officer who was on a motorcycle. The report identifies the officer as V. Hinostrosa and says he was traveling eastbound on Charleston. Jones’s car hit the left side of Hinostrosa’s motorcycle causing him to be ejected. Jones told police she did not see the motor officer when she made the left turn, the report said. When she realized she struck him, she panicked and went home.

The report said the officer suffered a broken left tibia and fibula, a broken left collarbone, and a broken left foot and toes. He remains hospitalized at University Medical Center.

During a records check, police discovered Jones had an active bench warrant for a previous traffic violation. The report said she also didn’t have a license or vehicle insurance.

Jones was arrested outside an apartment complex near the crash scene. According to the arrest report, she told police after the crash she returned home and told her grandmother what had happened and her grandmother told her to return to the scene which she says she was doing when she was taken into custody.

Jones is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run and six misdemeanor charges including failure to render aid at a crash scene and driving without a license.