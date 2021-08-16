Woman faces felony DUI charge in crash that killed woman pushing disabled car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 28-year-old woman is facing charges including felony DUI after crashing into the back of a disabled car and killing a woman attempting to push the car off the road.

The victim was attempting to push this disabled vehicle off the road when she was struck. (Courtesy: NHP)

The deadly crash happened Sunday morning around 2:44 a.m. on the Blue Diamond westbound off ramp from I-15 southbound.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, Alexandria Louise Lind was driving a Lexus IS250 on the ramp at the same time there was a stalled BMW on the road. The BMW’s passenger, a woman, was attempting to push the vehicle when Lind’s car struck the back of the BMW.

NHP says Alexandria Louise Lind, 28, was driving this Lexus at the time of the deadly crash. (Courtesy: NHP)

The critically injured woman was transported to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The woman’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Lind is facing the following charges:

1 count of DUI resulting in Death (Felony)

1 count of failing to decrease speed or use due care (Misdemeanor)

This marks the 46th fatal crash and 54th fatality in NHP’s Southern Command jurisdiction for 2021.