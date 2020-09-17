Report: Woman faces DUI charges following 4-car injury crash, admits smoking marijuana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing a charge of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm following a crash that involved four vehicles in west Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

According to her arrest report, Katie Moriarty admitted to police she had smoke marijuana late Monday night, some 13 hours prior to the crash. In addition, witnesses said it appeared Moriarty, who was driving a BMW, was speeding at the time of the crash which happened around 1 p.m. on Fort Apache Road at Lake North Drive.

A Toyota driven by an elderly man identified as Testban Lejardi was driving in the southbound turn lane of Fort Apache. The report said Moriarty was headed northbound on a green light and struck Lejardi as he started a left turn. Both vehicles collided and struck two other vehicles. One witness told police it appeared Moriarty was driving in approximately 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Police said Lejardi was left unconscious and transported to the University Medical Center with a serious neck injury. He also underwent emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding.

Moriarty talked with police after the crash, but then told them she was having a friend take her to the hospital to be checked, the report said. When she didn’t arrive at the hospital, police contacted her at her home where she told them about smoking the marijuana. A search of her car turned up a leafy substance consistent with marijuana and paraphernalia that would be used to smoke it. She was given a field sobriety test and arrested.

Two blood draws were taken from her after her arrest while she was at Clark County Detention Center. The results of those tests have not been released yet.