Woman faces DUI charges after running red light causing deadly crash, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing DUI and reckless driving charges after she allegedly ran a red light Tuesday and struck another car killing its passenger and seriously injuring the driver.

According to the arrest report for 43-year-old Tara Russell, police who arrived at the crash scene at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Sahara Avenue in the early hours of Nov. 21, “could smell the odor of an unknown alcohol coming from her breath.” Russell also admitted to police that she uses marijuana but couldn’t remember when she last used it.

Metro police said Russell ran a red light at the intersection and slammed into the side of a Hyundai, which had a green light, causing it to roll multiple times. The driver, Patrick Bass, 64, was hospitalized with severe injuries including a brain bleed. His passenger, Debbie Bass, 65, died after being transported to University Medical Center.

The report said one witness told police the white Buick (Russell’s car) “passed him at a high rate of speed, veering right and left on the roadway and failed to maintain a single travel lane.” He said he witnessed the crash and when he went to the aid of the person in the Buick, “he observed a tall Modelo can (beer).”

The crash was captured on surveillance video and showed the light was red for 18 or 19 seconds before the crash, the report said.

Russell was also injured in the crash and transported to UMC for treatment. Her blood was drawn for testing. Those results will be released at a later time. Russell was booked in absentia at the Clark County Detention Center.

She is facing charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two reckless driving charges and failure to yield to a red traffic light.