Woman faces DUI charge in crash that critically injured 4-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman charged in a Saturday crash that sent a 4-year-old boy to the hospital with critical injuries told police “the sun was still up” when she smoked marijuana earlier in the day, according to an arrest report.

Mariah Marie Manzi, 24, is charged with DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and failure to obey a red traffic signal. A Metro officer at the scene of the crash said Manzi’s pupils were constricted and that her tongue had a green and white color.

Police obtained a search warrant and blood samples were taken from Manzi after officers were unable to conduct a field sobriety test. She said she sustained injuries to her upper extremities and was transported to UMC Trauma.

Police said Manzi was driving a silver Mercedez-Benz SUV Saturday night when it collided with a black Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Pecos Road at about 10 p.m.

Witnesses who were stopped at a traffic light on eastbound Flamingo said the Mercedes, which was in the far-right travel lane, went into the intersection on a red light. The Toyota was headed northbound on Pecos.

Justin Lopez, 4, was sitting in the left-rear passenger seat when the Mercedes and the Toyota collided, according to the arrest report. He was taken to UMC Trauma in critical condition with head injuries. Two other occupants of the Toyota, Dayanara Lopez and Marisela De La Torre, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The Mercedes SUV overturned in the collision but came to a rest on its wheels. A passenger in the Mercedes was uninjured.