Woman faces charges after 2 dogs left outside with no water or shade end up dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she left two dogs tied to a fence in a backyard Tuesday while she ran errands over a period of five hours. According to the arrest report, the dogs had no water, or shade and both died.

Jael Feliciano, 34, is facing two felony counts of willful/malicious torture of an animal and four misdemeanor counts of torture/injuring/abandoning/starving an animal.

Feliciano called Las Vegas Animal Control to report the dead dogs around 2:40 p.m. on July 20. The arrest report says she told animal control officers she had run errands at 9:30 a.m. and returned to her father’s home in the 600 block of Bowman Avenue at 11:15 a.m. and the dogs were alive. She quickly left again and returned to the home at 2:30 p.m. and discovered the dogs were dead.

An investigation by animal control found the dogs showed signs of heatstroke. “The canines had dug holes where they were tethered, their paws, mouths, and noses were caked in dirt, their noses were bleeding,” the report said. Animal control said dogs will instinctively dig holes into the ground in an attempt to escape the heat.

According to the arrest report, the outside temperature in the backyard was 105 degrees and the ground temperature where the dogs were tied up was measured as high as 162 degrees. The dogs’ leashes “were less than six feet in length and would not have allowed the dogs to move far from the fence or to find shade.”

Feliciano told animal control officers she was watching the dogs for her mother who had to go to Arizona to get a truck. During Feliciano’s absence from the home, her half-sister stopped by and saw the dogs in distress but didn’t know who they belonged to. She tried calling Feliciano but couldn’t reach her and tried calling animal control through 311 but could not reach anyone.