Woman extradited, charged in the murder of Esmeralda Gonzalez

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A third suspect in the killing of a Esmeralda Gonzalez is now in Las Vegas after being extradited from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Cassandra Garret, 39, is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first degree kidnapping the death of 24-year-old Gonzalez who was first reported missing in May 31, 2019. Her decomposing body was found by police on Oct. 8 in a structure made of wood and concrete in a desert area of North Las Vegas.

According to police, an anonymous person reported Christopher Prestipino and Cassandra Garrett hired Esmeralda Gonzalez, an adult entertainer and while at the residence, Gonzalez was left tied up to a bedpost for a long period of time. Gonzalez started yelling and threatened to call the police.

A court document said Prestipino and Garrett were fearful Gonzalez would report them to police. Gonzales was strangled and injected with pool cleaner.

Prestipino then rented a U-Haul and used it to transport Gonzalez’s body which was later dumped in the desert.

Garrett appeared in court Wednesday morning and is currently at Clark County Detention Center.

Prestipino posted a $500,000 bond and despite prosecutors concerns of a flight risk, a judge allowed Prestipino to go under house arrest.

Another suspect, Lisa Mort, is facing charges of aiding and concealing a felony.