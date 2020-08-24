Woman enters neighbor’s home, shoots and kills him, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 52-year-old woman is facing a murder charge following the shooting of her neighbor Sunday evening in a mobile home park in east Las Vegas.

According to Metro Police, Beverly Kiewert entered her neighbor’s mobile home, walked into his bedroom and got into an argument that resulted in her shooting the man multiple times.

The shooting happened around 5:53 p.m. in the 2000 block of Palm Street, near Boulder Highway and St. Louis Avenue.

When police arrived at the home, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kiewert is facing one count of open murder.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office one next of kin is notified.

