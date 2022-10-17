LAS VEGAS ( KLAS) — A woman’s body was found at Lake Mohave on Sunday afternoon after she was missing the day prior.

National Park Service rangers received a report of a missing woman from Lake Mohave on Saturday, October 15.

Around 7 p.m. witnesses called 911 to report that a 39-year-old woman went missing from the back bay area of Katherine Landing Marina.

According to National Park Services, she was not wearing a personal flotation device.

Park rangers responded to the scene and started a search and rescue effort in the area until 12 a.m. and then resumed search efforts on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The woman’s body was found around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

No additional information is available at this time. Check back for updates.