LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lisa Geurina drank at least five shots of tequila at a neighborhood slot parlor before allegedly running a red light and causing a crash that killed a father and left a young child in critical condition.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1 at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Avenue.

According to the arrest report, 38-year-old Guerina was speeding in a Jeep when she ran the stop sign at the intersection and slammed into a Volkswagen ID.4 with the Palmatier family inside. The father, Stephen Wayne Palmatier Jr., 37, was killed. His wife, who was driving, and two children were all transported to the hospital. A 3-year-old boy was critically injured.

The arrest report said a witness saw Geurina leave her Jeep at the crash scene and flee on foot to her apartment building which was nearby. When police located Geurina, she denied going out or being involved in a crash. However, her husband had a text from her that showed she said she was going to Jackpot Joanie’s at 2 a.m.

A bartender at Jackpot Joanie’s told police he personally served Geurina five shots of tequila while she gambled and later observed her leave the bar and get into her Jeep, the arrest report said.

After an analysis of the crash scene, detectives determined that Geurina’s driving pattern indicated she was impaired. The report said Geurina also had an unsteady gait and was confused when talking with police. Two samples of her blood were taken for evidence.

She is facing charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, and leaving the scene of a crash.