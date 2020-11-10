Woman dies six months after motorcycle collides with car in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was involved in a March 11 motorcycle crash in the east valley died of her injuries on Sept. 28, according to a Tuesday news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Desiree Devaney, 62, died six months after her 2002 Honda Rebel motorcycle collided with a 2016 Nissan Versa at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Marion Drive, police said.

Devaney was taken to UMC Trauma after the crash. Police did not say where Devaney died.

Investigators reported that the driver of of the Nissan turned into the path of Devaney, who had a green light as she proceeded eastbound on Washington. The collision occurred at about 2:30 p.m.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Blanca Jimenez, 53, of Las Vegas. Jimenez remained at the scene of the collision and was not impaired, police said.

Police did not say if Jimenez was cited at the time.

Devaney’s death is the 84th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The investigation is continuing.