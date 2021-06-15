Woman dies of injuries from June 9 crash near Bermuda, Silverado Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 53-year-old woman who crashed into a parked car on June 9 in the south valley has died of her injuries, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Metro police identified Lillian Edwards of Las Vegas as the woman involved in the crash on E. Richmar Avenue, just north of the intersection of E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Bermuda Road. Edwards died on June 10 at University Medical Center, according to a Metro news release.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m.

Edwards was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger “at a high rate of speed,” and failed to stop for a stop sign, police said. The Charger went through the intersection and into the Copper Creek apartment complex, where it crashed into the back of a 2002 Hyundai Accent that was parked.

Both vehicles struck an apartment building before coming to rest. Edwards sustained severe injuries and was transported to UMC.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.