Woman dies of injuries from June 23 crash at Tropicana and Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was involved in a June 23 crash at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard has died, according to Metro police.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office reported the death to police on June 29, less than a week after Amanda Cook was involved in the crash.

Cook was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital after her 2013 Hyundai Elantra rear-ended a 2015 GMC work truck that was stopped at a red traffic signal, according to Metro police. No one else was hurt in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section.

Cook’s death marks the 69th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for the year 2021.